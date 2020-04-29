First CRPD officer tests positive for COVID-19, city says

A Cedar Rapids police officer has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release Wednesday from the City of Cedar Rapids.

This is the first report of a law enforcement officer in Cedar Rapids testing positive for the disease.

Public Safety Spokesperson Greg Buelow told The Gazette Wednesday that a total of 67 firefighters and 78 police officers have had possible exposure to COVID-19 since March 10. Dispatchers have also issued 244 isolation alerts, he said, which “dispatchers use to let officers or firefighters know that there is an individual at the call for service that has either tested positive for COVID-19 or is exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19.”

“This alerts the first responder to take extra precautions for their health and safety, as well the health and safety of others at the call for service,” he added.

According to the police department, the officer who tested positive, age 41-60, reported for work on Monday and was temperature screened prior to beginning his or her shift.

The employee later began experiencing mild symptoms during the shift and alerted a supervisor. The employee was immediately sent home and was asked to consult a physician for testing.

The employee is currently isolating at home and being monitored for any progression of symptoms, according to the release.

Medical confidentiality laws prevent city officials from identifying the officer, according to the release.

The city said officials are working to trace any contacts the officer might have had with other department employees or civilians, and contacting the relevant parties.

No other employee is showing symptoms at this time, the city said.

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com