Police investigating after car crashed into building, sparked fire

Marion police are investigating after a vehicle crashed into a building Sunday night and then caught fire.

According to the Marion Police Department, officers and firefighters responded to 660 block of 49th Street in regards to a vehicle that had crashed into a commercial building.

Police said the crash resulted in a large fire that destroyed the vehicle and damaged the structure.

A search of property records show the structure was home to HDC Business Forms, a commercial printing company located on the city’s east side, a few blocks from Walmart.

According to the police department, investigators are still working to identify the vehicle and its owner, as the driver fled the scene before first responders arrived.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

