Public Safety

Police investigating after car crashed into building, sparked fire

Marion police are investigating after a vehicle crashed into a building Sunday night and then caught fire.

According to the Marion Police Department, officers and firefighters responded to 660 block of 49th Street in regards to a vehicle that had crashed into a commercial building.

Police said the crash resulted in a large fire that destroyed the vehicle and damaged the structure.

A search of property records show the structure was home to HDC Business Forms, a commercial printing company located on the city’s east side, a few blocks from Walmart.

According to the police department, investigators are still working to identify the vehicle and its owner, as the driver fled the scene before first responders arrived.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

l Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Body found in Iowa City creek

Missing Washington County kayaker identified; search resumed

Coralville man found with pot, ecstasy

Johnson County prosecutors move out of courthouse but remain close by

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

By wheelchair, Cedar Rapids faces long road to accessibility

Sports betting, extended sales tax for schools among new Iowa laws

GreenState to buy 7 bank branches

REVIEW: 'Newsies' leaps onto Theatre C.R. stage

This Cedar Rapids doggy day care is a haven for fireworks-fearing dogs

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.