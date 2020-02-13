Federal, state, local authorities investigating residence in NW Cedar Rapids

Federal authorities, along with multiple other law enforcement agencies, were on scene overnight searching the property of a residence in northwest Cedar Rapids.

On Wednesday night, officers and agents with the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, the Cedar Rapids Police Department, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and several out-of-state departments were seen searching the backyard of a residence on Cherry Hill Road NW.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Norther District confirmed to local news outlets that the search is related to a criminal investigation, but declined to give specific details about the case.

