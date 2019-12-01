Public Safety

Woman killed overnight in hit-and-run in Center Point

A woman was killed early Sunday morning in a hit-and-run accident at a Center Point bar.

At about 1:30 a.m., a driver in a Chevy Suburban struck a man and woman in the parking lot of Bully’s North, a bar at 510 Iowa Street, according to a news release from the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman died from her injuries and the man was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The driver left the scene but witnesses said Bret D. Klima, 30, of Urbana was driving the gray Suburban that hit the pedestrians. Witnesses also shared the vehicle’s license plate number with authorities.

A subsequent news release stated Bret Klima and the vehicle had been found, and the investigation is ongoing. Klima is not listed among arrested Linn County jail inmates at this time.

