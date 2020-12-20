Fairfax man found dead in apartment fire

FAIRFAX — Authorities Sunday identified a man found dead after a fire damaged a six-unit apartment building and displaced tenants.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said the fire was reported just after 10 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of Vanderbilt Street in Fairfax. Smoke and flames were visible as crews arrived.

The sheriff’s office said the man was found in an upstairs unit and pronounced dead. He was identified as Ronald D. Weston, who records show turned 44 earlier this year.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation and the State Fire Marshal’s Office was assisting.

The sheriff’s office said the Red Cross is helping displaced residents. Authorities did not report any other injuries from the fire.