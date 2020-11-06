Fairfax man convicted of trafficking 25 pounds of meth

CEDAR RAPIDS — A Fairfax man, who sold pounds of methamphetamine from his home and also had firearms in connection with his drug trafficking, was convicted by a federal jury Wednesday.

A jury found Jason R. Corey, 54, formerly of Fairfax, guilty of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, distribution of controlled substance, two counts of possession with intent to distribute meth and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

The jury deliberated just over an hour, following a three-day trial in U.S. District Court.

Evidence at trial showed Corey sold a quarter-pound of meth to confidential informant in August 2019 at Corey’s house in Fairfax. Shortly after the sale, Corey was in a car that was stopped by law enforcement and officers recovered over 70 grams of meth.

The meth was found hidden in the bottom of a disinfectant wipes container and a bag, according to testimony. Authorities searched Corey’s home and found a half pound of meth. Two guns were also found in the house.

During an interview after the search, Corey admitted to distributing more than 25 pounds of the drug during 2019 and that one of his meth sources gave him the two firearms for protection.

U.S. District Judge C.J. Williams will sentencing Corey after a presentencing report is completed. Corey faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years and possibly up to life in federal prison. He also may be ordered to pay a fine and faces at least 10 years of supervised release following his prison term.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Emily Nydle and was investigated as part of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force program of the U.S. Department of Justice through a cooperative effort of the Cedar Rapids, Marion and Hiawatha police departments, Linn County Sheriff’s Office, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, and Drug Enforcement Administration.

Comments: (319) 398-8318; trish.mehaffey@thegazette.com