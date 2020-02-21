Ezekiel Phillips sentenced to life plus 50 years in Tyrice Douglas murder

Before he was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole plus 50 years Friday, 31-year-old Ezekiel Phillips asked 6th Judicial District Judge Jason Besler to grant his request for a new trial.

In court, Phillips’ attorney Tyler C. Johnston told the judge that he “believes in no way, shape or form did Ezekiel Phillips get a fair trial.”

“You are about to sentence Ezekiel Phillips to life in prison,” Johnston told the judge, adding in his 30 years as an attorney he had never participated in a trial that was conducted the way this one was.

Johnston laid out a litany of reasons, including that evidence was still being filed during the trial — denying the defense a chance to review and analyze it themselves — and what Johnston called a volatile and prejudicial closing argument made by Assistant Linn County Attorney Rena Schulte.

When it was her turn to make a point, Schulte told the court she would not “give credence” to Johnston’s argument. Instead she stated the state opposes the motion and asked the judge to deny Phillips’ request.

Phillips was convicted December 17 of murder in the death of 27-year-old Tyrice Douglas Sr. and the attempted murder of former girlfriend Mone Dotson. Additionally, Philips was found guilty of going armed with intent and willful injury causing serious injury.

A jury deliberated for nearly two days, following a more than four-day trial, before reaching a verdict.

During the trial, defense attorneys maintained Phillips was innocent, stating the case did not have adequate evidence to physically Phillips to the shooting and emphasizing that witness testimony is not proof of guilt.

Phillips didn’t testify, and the defense didn’t call any witnesses.

Dotson, 19, testified that Phillips entered her apartment at 1623 Park Towne Ct. NE and fired multiple shots at her and Douglas, her boyfriend, while they were in bed on Dec. 19, 2018. Dotson said Phillips fired four times at her before turning the gun on Douglas and shooting him multiple times.

Douglas, 27, survived the shooting, but he developed an infection and died about four months later on May 6.

Friday’s sentencing was wrought with emotion as Douglas’ family and friends — along with Dotson — packed half the courtroom gallery.

Tarriana Harris, Douglas’ sister, told the court that she had lost family and friends to illness, but never one “to rage and jealousy.”

“In losing Tyrice, we lost a father, an uncle, a cousin, a brother, and his brothers lost their best friend,” Harris told the court. “Family pictures, holidays will never be the same. His daughter’s prom, her wedding, he’s going to miss all of those.”

Harris sobbed openly as she spoke, her cries reverberating across the courtroom.

Losing her brother has brought “indescribable pain,” she said — a wound that will never heal.

“My life will never be the same,” Mone Dotson wrote in a victim impact statement that was read by a Horizons victim advocate.

Dotson was shot several times, and her recovery has been long and slow.

“It’s been a year …” she said in her statement, “and that year has been nothing but hell. No one understands what I’m going through.

“I almost died,” she added, “and he took the life of someone who was loved. He had no reason to do what he did.”

Dotson described suffering from constant fear, post-traumatic stress disorder, and depression in the year since the shooting. She said she has also had to endure judgment from other people, hateful text messages and phone calls and intimidation stemming from her cooperation with the police and prosecution.

“I never thought I’d ever be dealing with something like this at my age,” she said. “And I forgive him because that’s what God wants me to do, but I will never forget what he did.”

Phillips declined to speak when it was his turn to address the court.

Calling the defendant’s actions “violent, unnecessary and thoughtless,” Judge Besler sentenced Phillips to life without the possibility of parole on the murder charge and 50 years for the attempted murder charge. The terms are to be run consecutive for a total of life plus 50 years.

Additionally, Phillips received 10 years for the willful injury causing serious injury charge and another five years for the count of going armed with intent. Those term are to run concurrently to the other sentences.

“I hope you will take to heart all of what was said today,” the judge told Phillips. “These acts of violence don’t just affect the victims, they effect everybody and it effects them permanently. What was done was violent and unnecessary and it imposed a significant loss on numerous people. So, I hope you’ll take time to reflect on what was done and what was said and maybe you can become a cautionary take for others.”

