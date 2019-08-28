Ex-cop accused of stealing drugs from Fairfield veterinary office gets 5 years probation

A Former Fairfield police officer was sentenced to five years of probation Friday after pleading guilty to a burglary charge.

According to court documents, Ryan Mills, 31, was accused of breaking into Fairfield Veterinary Clinic, at 2504 West Burlington Avenue in Fairfield, at approximately 6:40 a.m. on January 1. While inside, the complaint states Mills broke into the medicine cabinet and took 57 Tramadol tablets.

Tramadol is an opioid narcotic used to treat moderate to severe pain, according to the Mayo Clinic.

The criminal complaint states Mills was in possession of a dangerous weapon during the break in.

During an interview, police said Mills admitted to entering the veterinary clinic on multiple occasions and stealing Tramadol tablets from the medicine cabinet.

Court records show Mills pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree burglary for which he received a deferred judgment and was sentenced to five years of probation and ordered to pay a $1,000 fine.

According to the Iowa code, a deferred judgment means a judge can opt to forego sentencing while the defendant is given the chance to complete his probation requirements, after which the charges and the conviction records can be expunged. Should those requirements not be met, the judge can then choose to impose a sentence.

