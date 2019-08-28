Public Safety

Ex-cop accused of stealing drugs from Fairfield veterinary office gets 5 years probation

Ryan Mills
Ryan Mills

A Former Fairfield police officer was sentenced to five years of probation Friday after pleading guilty to a burglary charge.

According to court documents, Ryan Mills, 31, was accused of breaking into Fairfield Veterinary Clinic, at 2504 West Burlington Avenue in Fairfield, at approximately 6:40 a.m. on January 1. While inside, the complaint states Mills broke into the medicine cabinet and took 57 Tramadol tablets.

Tramadol is an opioid narcotic used to treat moderate to severe pain, according to the Mayo Clinic.

The criminal complaint states Mills was in possession of a dangerous weapon during the break in.

During an interview, police said Mills admitted to entering the veterinary clinic on multiple occasions and stealing Tramadol tablets from the medicine cabinet.

Court records show Mills pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree burglary for which he received a deferred judgment and was sentenced to five years of probation and ordered to pay a $1,000 fine.

According to the Iowa code, a deferred judgment means a judge can opt to forego sentencing while the defendant is given the chance to complete his probation requirements, after which the charges and the conviction records can be expunged. Should those requirements not be met, the judge can then choose to impose a sentence.

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Cedar Rapids arrests map for Tuesday, August 27

Boy, 13, hit by Cedar Rapids school bus has minor injuries

Complaint: 53-year-old man sexually abused Cedar Rapids teen for 2 years

Driver in fatal Johnson County crash identified

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Linked in TV report to 'antifa,' ousted professor says Kirkwood violated his rights

Cedar Rapids council stops Cargill rail yard in its tracks for now

Cargill adds to investment in key Beyond Meat supplier

Are Popeye's new fried-chicken sandwiches better than Chick-fil-A?

Iowa Sec. of State Paul Pate likens cyber threats to war

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.