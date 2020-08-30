Power line jolts tree trimmer in Wellington Heights

CEDAR RAPIDS — A man trimming trees Saturday afternoon in Wellington Heights was injured after the lift he was using came in contact with an electrical line, authorities said,

Cedar Rapids police officers and firefighters were called just before 5 p.m. Saturday to the 800 block of 17th Street SE. There, they found a 22-year-old man, whose name they did not release, on the platform of the portable lift. Though the equipment had come in contact with a live wire, he was conscious when rescuers arrived, according to a public safety spokesman.

The first responders directed him to stay put until Alliant Energy de-energized the line. Firefighters then transferred him off the lift into the bucket atop an aerial ladder from a Fire Department truck.

The man was transported to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Police did not say what condition he was in when transported.

Authorizes said the power line appeared to be 7,200 volts — the voltage of lines that typically run on poles outside homes, The city said residents cleaning up from the Aug, 10 derecho should be particularly vigilant of overhead power lines, especially when using lifts or ladders that could come into contacted with them.