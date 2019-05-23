DES MOINES — A grand jury indicted five Eastern Iowa men with sex trafficking and were charged last week in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Iowa.

Each of the men was charged with sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion. All remain in jail pending trial, which hasn’t been set.

Arrion M. West, 25, of Iowa City, is accused of forcing a 17-year-old woman to have sex with men for money, according to court documents. The woman told police she met West through social media and he convinced her to become a prostitute.

Iowa City police responded on March 30, 2018, to the hotel to investigate the woman being held against her will in a room, according to court documents filed in Johnson County District Court.

Officers found the teen, who had facial injuries, with West in the room. Officers said West had physically assaulted the teen and refused to let her leave, according to the documents.

The teen said her first time having sex for money was in a hotel in Cedar Rapids in late 2018. She didn’t get to keep any of the money and was forced to have sex every day.

West advertised sex for money on Backpage.com, the documents said.

The indictment also accused West of sex trafficking another minor by force from January through March 2018. He provided marijuana to the second victim.

Albert Kelly Price, 39, is charged with trafficking three separate minor victims by force, fraud and coercion, and with distributing marijuana to two of those victims, according to the indictment.

Price is accused of transporting the minor victims to hotels and other locations where he paid minor victims to engage in sex acts, knowing they were under age 18.

Kendall Andrew Streb, 52, is charged with sex trafficking two separate minors by transporting those minors to hotel rooms, and paying the minor victims to engage in sex acts.

Streb also is charged with distributing methamphetamine to minors, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and with offenses related to possessing firearms while being a drug user and in connection with a drug trafficking offense.

Tommy Tate Collins, 40, of Cedar Rapids, is charged with sex trafficking a minor, and distributing marijuana and cocaine to the minor, according to the indictment.

Isaiah Devon Patterson, 21, of Cedar Rapids, is charged with one count of sex trafficking a minor victim.

If convicted, all men face a mandatory minimum of 15 years and possibly up to life in federal prison.

West, Streb, Price and Collins also are charged with coercion and enticement of a minor. If convicted, each faces a 10-year mandatory minimum and possibly up to life on this charge.

