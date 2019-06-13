Drone saved time, and perhaps calamity, in rescue of kayakers on Upper Iowa River

A rescue of 11 kayakers like the one Tuesday afternoon on the Upper Iowa River usually would take the Decorah Volunteer Fire Department one or two hours.

But thanks to drone technology, it took only three or four minutes to locate the stranded kayakers, said Zach Kerndt, whose duties with the department include being a licensed drone operator.

Before, “we’d have to go up river and basically get on the river and actually flow down the river to find them,” Kerndt said Thursday. “With the drone we’re able to put it up in the air without putting anyone in harm’s way. ... It helps a lot.”

He said the difference in time definitely could be lifesaving.

“It helps tremendously,” Kerndt said, specifically mentioning how a drone provides rescuers with a better “overall view of the area.”

Crews came to the aid Tuesday of a family of kayakers who became marooned on an island near Chimney Rock Park after a kayak capsized and left one family member clinging to a tree, authorities said.

Decorah got a drone in 2016 to help with structure fires, grass fires, search-and-rescue operations and assisting other law enforcement. Since then, Kerndt said, the department has used it on four or five river rescues.

River rescues have been increasingly common for the Decorah department. There typically are four or five river rescues each year the department handles. But it has performed four river rescues already this year.

Kerndt said it’s a sign people need to be more careful on the water.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

“We want everyone to enjoy the river,” he said. “But people need to make sure they take it seriously if there’s a tree across the river or hazards that are in the river.”

That’s what happened Tuesday, Kerndt said. The kayakers “got caught up in a tree” before needing to be rescued. A Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Department news release said the family members were between the ages of 6 and 71. Officers from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and the Iowa Department of Transportation assisted at the scene.

l Comments: john.steppe@thegazette.com