Cedar Rapids man charged with killing Chris Bagley

CEDAR RAPIDS — Seven months after authorities found Chris Bagley’s body buried in the frozen ground on the southeast side of Cedar Rapids, a Linn County grand jury Wednesday has indicted one man for his fatal stabbing Dec. 14.

Drew Blahnik, 32, of Cedar Rapids, was arrested Thursday, according to court records. Linn County Attorney Jerry Vander Sanden convened a grand jury to determine if charges should be bought in the case. The jury indicted Blahnik after hearing testimony Monday through Wednesday in Linn County District Court.

Blahnik was already in federal custody for firearms and drug charges, and was served an arrest warrant in the Linn County jail.

Blahnik will be charged Friday for first-degree murder, abuse of a corpse and obstruction of prosecution, an aggravated misdemeanor. If convicted of first-degree murder, he faces life in prison without parole.

A criminal complaint explaining the charges will not be available until they are formally charged Friday.

Linn County Sheriff Brian Gardner said he was unable to say if more individuals would be charged in Bagley’s death.

Vander Sanden said he couldn’t explain why it was necessary to bring in a grand jury on this case, which is rare in Linn County, but he did say there was an “assertion of self-defense,” so he felt it was best to have a grand jury consider the evidence.

A grand jury decides if there is probable cause to believe a crime has been committed, which is a different standard from a jury at trial finding guilt beyond reasonable doubt. The grand jury process also is not open to the public, like a court trial. It only involves the prosecutor, judge, witnesses and the jury.

Stewart Bagley said Thursday his family is pleased with the charges. He was aware of the grand jury because Courtney Bagley, Chris’ wife, had testified Monday as a character witness.

“We’re happy but sad, you know?,” Stewart said. “We still miss a son, father and husband. This doesn’t bring Chris back to us, but it clears a hurdle for the family because we have been stuck in limbo. It has relieved some pressure and we can start to move forward.”

Stewart said the person his son was when he died wasn’t representative of his life. His son’s life started changing about 10 months before his death when he started using methamphetamine. Stewart said he and his wife didn’t realize what was going on until October 2018. Chris “came clean” with what was going on in November and that he “feared for his life.” He promised he would get help after Christmas, Stewart said.

Several individuals connected to Bagley, 31, of Walker, through drug activities had been charged or convicted for drugs and firearms but none had been charged for his death. Bagley, a husband and father of two, left his Walker home Dec. 13, 2018 with a woman his wife didn’t know and never returned.

An April federal detention hearing for Andrew Shaw, 31, of Cedar Rapids, who authorities say supplied drugs to Bagley, Blahnik and others, laid out details of why and how Bagley was killed Dec. 14.

Shaw has since been convicted in federal court of firearms and marijuana trafficking charges.

Former Special Agent Michael Kitsmiller of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, who now is the Marion police chief, during that hearing, said Bagley was stabbed to death during a fight over robberies he committed against Shaw.

During interviews, Shaw denied putting out a “hit” on Bagley, but admitted to telling others he wanted Bagley assaulted for robbing his business last October and other drug robberies, Kitsmiller said.

Bagley and Hoff broke into Shaw’s business Oct. 27, 2018 and stole an assault rifle and THC cartridges, and then beat up Shaw, Kitsmiller said.

Paul Hoff, 40, of Cedar Rapids — convicted in federal court of firearms and drugs- told authorities Bagley was at his mobile home Dec. 14 — the last day Bagley was seen alive — and Drew Wagner, charged with drugs in state court, and Blahnik said they were coming over after learning Bagley was there, Kitsmiller said. Wagner confronted Bagley about the robberies and the two started fighting. Blahnik then took out a knife and stabbed Bagley, Kitsmiller said.

Kitsmiller said Wagner told investigators he had Bagley pinned up against the wall and Blahnik stabbed Bagley. Wagner also said he was accidentally stabbed during the attack.

Blahnik, during an interview, said he thought Bagley had a gun, Kitsmiller testified. He didn’t see it but Wagner yelled “gun, gun” to warn him.

Kitsmiller noted that Hoff claimed there was no gun.

Wagner and Blahnik buried Bagley in the yard where Wagner was living, 4069 Soutter Avenue SE in Cedar Rapids, Kitsmiller said.

