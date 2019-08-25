Dorm bed incident prompts Univ. of Iowa crime alert

University of Iowa officials issued a crime alert Saturday after receiving a report about an incident in a woman’s residence hall Thursday.

According to the report, a man entered an east side residence hall room early Thursday, climbed a sleeping woman’s lofted bed, grabbed her ankles and pulled her blankets. When confronted, the man fled the room.

UI police continue to investigate the incident and are asking anyone who may have additional information to contact them at (319) 335-5022 or submit an anonymous crime tip using the Rave Guardian app.

Police also encouraged all residence hall occupants and those in the campus community to lock their doors at all times, even when only leaving their rooms for a short time.