Domestic dispute feared to be hostage situation resolved by Cedar Rapids police

A man was arrested Monday after an incident that was originally reported to police as a hostage situation.

According to a Cedar Rapids Police media release, officers were dispatched at 3:23 p.m. Monday afternoon to a residence at the 2300 block of Desoto Street SW for a reference of a woman being held hostage. They also were informed that a suspect, later identified as Joseph Barta, 38, was inside with a firearm.

As officers arrived they made contact with a 35-year-old woman inside. The woman was able to leave the residence and inform officers that Barta was still inside and threatening to harm himself with the weapon. The Cedar Rapids Police Department’s Special Response Team responded to the scene and officers secured the area. Shortly before 6 p.m. Barta surrendered himself to police without incident, according to the release.

Barta was chargede with assault, domestic abuse with a weapon, as well as obstruction of an emergency communication device.

Police consider this to be an ongoing investigation and are releasing on further information at this time. They consider this incident to be targeted and that there is no threat to the public at this time.