Public Safety

Man killed during pursuit with Linn deputies when ejected from minivan in Benton County

The Gazette

A man was killed early Wednesday morning when he was ejected from a minivan while leading Linn County deputies on a multicounty chase, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office said.

At about 3:49 a.m., a deputy observed a silver Dodge Grand Caravan without license plates that appeared to be prowling a residential area in Atkins, according to the news release. After the minivan driver failed to stop at a stop sign, the deputy attempted to perform a traffic stop but the driver refused and a pursuit began.

The chase went south out of Atkins, then west on Highway 30, with speeds reaching 115 m.p.h. The pursuit continued south on Highway 21 into Belle Plaine and east on 77th Street Drive, until the pursuit ended at about 4:09 a.m., when the driver went off the road and struck a culvert on 77th Street Drive near 14th Avenue Drive in Benton County.

The male driver was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. A female passenger remained trapped inside. She was extricated and flown by air ambulance to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City with what are believed to be serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Names of the two minivan occupants are being withheld pending notification of family members.

The crash remains under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol.

The Gazette

