Felon released early from prison in drug robbery arrested again in SW side shooting incident

No injuries reported

CEDAR RAPIDS — A 23-year-old Cedar Rapids felon, released early for a drug robbery and firearms prison sentence, was arrested again Sunday for a shooting incident on the southwest side.

D’Montrey Rayshawn Redmond faces charges of felon in possession of a firearm, reckless use of a firearm with property damage and carrying a concealed weapon.

Officers responded at 11.41 a.m. Sunday to the 1500 block of Hamilton Street SW for a disturbance. Individuals who called 911 reported hearing a loud bang and seeing several individuals run from the scene. Witnesses indicated a person with a firearm ran inside a residence in the 100 block of 15th Avenue SW. They also indicated that person fired several rounds in the alley between First Street and Hamilton Street SW.

Officers secured the area and located several shell casings in the alleyway, as well as damage to a garage and vehicle as the result of the shooting.

Officers made contact with a resident of the home that the shooter and others had entered, and were able to get the individuals to exit the home.

A handgun was also found in the basement of the residence, where the individuals attempted to hide.

No injuries were reported.

Redmond was just released from prison in January in a 2015 drug robbery. Redmond, who was 17 at the time of the offense, pleaded in 2016 to amended charges of second-degree robbery, reckless use of a firearm causing bodily injury and trafficking in stolen firearms. He was originally charged with attempted murder but that charge was dismissed.

Redmond, during a plea hearing, admitted to robbing and assaulting an 18-year-old during a drug deal in the parking lot of St. Jude’s Jan. 27, 2015. He also admitted to discharging a gun but said he didn’t intentionally shoot the teen.

Redmond also admitted to possessing a 9 mm stolen handgun.

He was sentenced to 10 years in prison but only served about three years before being released, according to court records.

Comments: (319) 398-8318; trish.mehaffey@thegazette.com

 

