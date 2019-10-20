Public Safety

Cedar Rapids man arrested after vehicle damaged in shots-fired incident Saturday

Deondre Scott
The Gazette

A Cedar Rapids man was arrested after gunfire damaged a vehicle Saturday night in southeast Cedar Rapids.

At about 11:45 p.m., an officer in the 1200 block of 12th Avenue SE heard several shots fired, according to a news release from the Cedar Rapids Police Department. Soon after, several citizens called 911 to report the gunfire.

The officer observed a vehicle leaving the area and stopped the driver in the 900 block of Ninth Street SE. Deondre J. Scott, 29, of 3000 J. St. SW, was the only one in the vehicle, and he had a handgun, police said.

A K-9 unit assisted officers in finding marijuana in the center console of Scott’s vehicle and in his shoes, according to the criminal complaint.

A woman’s unoccupied vehicle parked in the 1500 block of 14th Avenue SE was found damaged from gunfire.

Scott was charged with reckless use of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance, and interference with official acts, for resisting arrest.

The Gazette

