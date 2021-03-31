Davenport police: Remains are of missing Breasia Terrell

DAVENPORT — Police said Wednesday that human remains found near DeWitt earlier this month are those of Breasia Terrell.

The then-10-year-old went missing from Davenport late July 9 or early July 10, leading to a massive search effort that spanned several counties.

Authorities announced the development at a news conference.

“This is heartbreaking,” said Chief Paul Sikorski, breaking down in tears.

Fishermen made the discovery March 22 in a pond in a rural area.

The investigation has included four investigators from Davenport and two FBI agents, who followed-up on 170 tips, conducted hundreds of interviews and served “over 60” search warrants related to Breasia’s disappearance, authorities said in December.

Criminal charges have not been filed, and police declined to take questions about what has now become a homicide investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.