Monday's Dateline NBC episode on Michelle Martinko features Gazette reporter Trish Mehaffey

The Gazette
A photo of Michelle Martinko is displayed during closing arguments for the trial of Jerry Burns at the Scott County Cour
A photo of Michelle Martinko is displayed during closing arguments for the trial of Jerry Burns at the Scott County Courthouse in Davenport on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)

Dateline NBC on Monday night will be airing their episode about the 1979 murder of Michelle Martinko, with interviews of Cedar Rapids investigators, Gazette courts reporter Trish Mehaffey, Michelle’s friends and her relatives.

The episode will air at 9 p.m. on NBC and is part of Dateline’s Monday Mysteries true crime series.

Dennis Murphy reported for the newsmagazine and the episode is titled “And then there were three.”

As described in Dateline’s sneak peek video: “Days before Christmas, a high school senior is found dead in her car after visiting the mall. It would take almost 40 years for investigators to identify her killer.”

The Gazette

