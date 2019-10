Today’s hearing for the man accused of killing Mollie Tibbetts has been postponed.

A judge continued the case in Poweshiek County because of the death of a family member on Cristhian Bahena Rivera’s defense team.

The hearing will be reset.

The defense previously made arguments that Bahena Rivera’s statements to law enforcement weren’t voluntary, nor was his waiver of Miranda rights. The defense planned to ask the court this week to not allow his statements to police be used at trial.