Man accused of killing Mollie Tibbetts will not testify today during hearing

MONTEZUMA — The man accused of fatally stabbing University of Iowa student, Mollie Tibbetts, who went missing last July while jogging, will not testify during a hearing to keep out statements he made to police at his February trial.

During the second day of a suppression hearing Thursday, defense attorneys wanted to submit an affidavit of Cristhian Bahena Rivera, charged with first-degree murder, stating he didn’t understand his Miranda rights and was scared to ask before talking with investigators but Eighth Judicial District Judge Joel Yates said he would only accept it if the prosecution had a chance to cross examine.

Jennifer Frese, one of Bahena Rivera’s lawyers, said she wouldn’t subject her client to testify. She then withdrew the affidavit and it will not be considered by the judge.

The defense wants to keep key evidence — including a confession and Tibbett’s body — from being used as evidence at his trial.

They argue that if his rights were violated or his statements were not made voluntarily during police interviews, then nothing he said can be used at trial — a confession, blood matching her DNA found in his vehicle and that he led authorities to her body.

Two members of Bahena Rivera testified this morning about how they found out he was taken to the Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office Aug. 21, 2018 for questioning.

Alejandra Cervantes Valle, who is married to Bahena Rivera’s uncle, through an interpreter because she speaks little English, testified her husband got a call from another family member Aug. 21, 2018, telling her Bahena Rivera had been taken from work by authorities to the sheriff’s office.

She and her husband another family member waited several hours at the sheriff’s, trying to find out why he was being questioned. An “interpreter” and two others came out and briefly talked to them and kept saying it would only be a 15 or 20 minutes longer but they never found out any information and Bahena Rivera never came out.

Cervantes Valle, a U.S. citizen, said Bahena Rivera came to their house regularly since he had been in the United States. She hadn’t spent time with him before that, when they both lived in Mexico. She said he was shy but around his family “he is funny.”

Bahena Rivera mostly speaks Spanish in his daily life, she said. He went to school until the ninth grade.

One expert also testified and another will testify this afternoon as part of the defense's case.

