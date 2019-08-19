Remains of missing Cedar Rapids man found in Colorado

A Colorado sheriff’s office is investigating after the remains of a Cedar Rapids man, who was missing for roughly eight months, were found in a rural area in the northeast part of the state.

According to a news release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the remains of 57-year-old Craig Vagle were found Aug. 12 near a county road about 13 miles outside the small town of Akron, Colo., which is about two hours east of Denver.

An autopsy on Aug. 13 concluded there were no signs of foul play. The sheriff’s office declined to release Vagle’s cause of death, but said the investigation was concluded and no charges would be filed.

According to the sheriff’s office, Vagle was reported missing to Iowa authorities in December. About a month later, his vehicle was found by Colorado State Patrol abandoned on Interstate 76 near Sterling, Colo. The vehicle was later towed and eventually returned to Iowa, the sheriff’s office said.

Three months later, the sheriff’s office said it received word from a neighboring law enforcement agency that Vagle had reportedly been heading to a warmer climate when he disappeared.

The following month, the sheriff’s office — with the help of the Otis Volunteer Fire Department, Washington County Emergency Manager, Logan County Sheriff’s Office and the Sterling Fire Department — searched near the area Vagle’s vehicle was found.

A message posted in a missing persons Facebook page on Jan. 15 by a woman who identified herself as Vagle’s niece, stated Vagle “has a history of mental illness,” and had not taken his medications since Dec. 29, 2018.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

“We don’t know where he is,” her message reads. “He hasn’t been in contact with family since before New Years, (and) he may be confused and disoriented.”

A second message posted on Facebook on Jan. 15 by a woman who identified herself as Vagle’s sister, read, “We pray for his safe return where he is loved without reservation.”

l Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com