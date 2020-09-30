Cedar Rapids man threatened Black neighbor with machetes, racial slurs, in dispute over tree stump, police say

Police arrested a 45-year-old white man Tuesday after he allegedly made death threats against a Black neighbor while armed with two machetes.

According to the Cedar Rapids Police Department, officers were called at 5:50 p.m. Tuesday to a disturbance at 2429 Eighth Avenue SW where the caller said an armed white man was threatening a Black man.

When they arrived, police said Gary A. Knebel was holding two machetes and screaming at his Black neighbor. Knebel dropped the machetes when officers arrived, police said.

While speaking to Knebel, officers said he claimed his 31-year-old Black neighbor “made racist comments toward him as he was attempting to remove a tree stump.”

Knebel also alleged the neighbor displayed a knife, police said.

Police said a witness to the disturbance confirmed the neighbor had displayed knife, but only after Knebel displayed the two machetes. The witness also told police that Knebel went on to his neighbor’s property, whereas the neighbor stayed put on his own lot.

The witness also informed police that they heard Knebel say “I’ll kill you” to his neighbor and he used a racial epithet. Knebel also allegedly told his neighbor “step on my property and I’ll kill you,” police said.

Based on the witness statement, and the fact that officers witnessed Knebel screaming at the Black man when they arrived, Knebel was arrested for assault while displaying a dangerous weapon and first-degree harassment, police said.

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com