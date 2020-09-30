Public Safety

Cedar Rapids man threatened Black neighbor with machetes, racial slurs, in dispute over tree stump, police say

Gary Knebel
Gary Knebel

Police arrested a 45-year-old white man Tuesday after he allegedly made death threats against a Black neighbor while armed with two machetes.

According to the Cedar Rapids Police Department, officers were called at 5:50 p.m. Tuesday to a disturbance at 2429 Eighth Avenue SW where the caller said an armed white man was threatening a Black man.

When they arrived, police said Gary A. Knebel was holding two machetes and screaming at his Black neighbor. Knebel dropped the machetes when officers arrived, police said.

While speaking to Knebel, officers said he claimed his 31-year-old Black neighbor “made racist comments toward him as he was attempting to remove a tree stump.”

Knebel also alleged the neighbor displayed a knife, police said.

Police said a witness to the disturbance confirmed the neighbor had displayed knife, but only after Knebel displayed the two machetes. The witness also told police that Knebel went on to his neighbor’s property, whereas the neighbor stayed put on his own lot.

The witness also informed police that they heard Knebel say “I’ll kill you” to his neighbor and he used a racial epithet. Knebel also allegedly told his neighbor “step on my property and I’ll kill you,” police said.

Based on the witness statement, and the fact that officers witnessed Knebel screaming at the Black man when they arrived, Knebel was arrested for assault while displaying a dangerous weapon and first-degree harassment, police said.

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com

 

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Livestream: Cedar Rapids man sentenced today for fatally shooting 2 18-year-olds, injuring 2 others

Murder trial moved to 2021 for Cedar Rapids man accused of killing another over cigarettes

Chuck Grassley meets with Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett

Police investigating after woman's body found on Interstate 380 in Cedar Rapids

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

DNR rejects grocers' petition, sending bottle bill back to Iowa Legislature

Iowa breaks from CDC by softening quarantine rules for COVID-19

Iowa doctors see delays in cancer screenings during pandemic, delaying diagnoses, treatment

Ron Livingston, all-star lineup to hold derecho relief concert

Iowa adds 1,053 positive coronavirus tests in 24-hours as state nears total of 90,000 cases

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.