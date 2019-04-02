Complaint: North Liberty man stole jewelry in Coralville to pay fees on previous theft case

While employed at a jewelry store in Coralville, a North Liberty man allegedly stole more than $20,000 worth of jewelry.

According to the criminal complaint, Troy M. Woods, 25, was arrested Monday on a warrant charging him with first-degree theft

Authorities said Woods was employed as a store manager at Kay Jewelers, at 1451 Coral Ridge Avenue in Coralville, when he allegedly took “numerous pieces of jewelry without purchase,” between March 1, 2017 and Oct. 11, 2017.

According to the complaint, nearly nine months after his employment, Woods mailed additional jewelry to a company in New York City that buys and sells diamond and jewelry. Upon seizing the jewelry, authorities said they determined several pieces had originated from Kay Jewelers but were never purchased.

Police said Woods admitted to taking some of the jewelry without purchase during his employment. Woods told police he intended to sell the jewelry in order to make payments toward restitution from a previous theft case.

Police said two of the jewelry pieces that were recovered from New York City were valued in excess of $20,000.

