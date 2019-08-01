Cody Brown convicted in the death of girlfriend Stephanie Bowling

CEDAR RAPIDS — A Linn County jury Thursday found Cody Brown guilty in the death of his girlfriend, 24-year-old Stephanie Bowling, who was “flipped or thrown” by him during an argument last year. The argument had started the night before in a text message.

Brown, 27, of Walford, took the stand Wednesday, testifying Bowling was “angry” when she shoved him, so he pushed back and then she “charged” him as he turned to leave June 28, 2018. He told different versions of the events that happened in those early morning hours but one tragic result stayed the same.

<URL destination="https://www.thegazette.com/subject/news/public-safety/medical-examiner-24-year-old-stephanie-bowling-died-from-blunt-force-head-injury-marion-cody-brown-20190730">Bowling fell on the concrete walkway outside her Cedar Rapids apartment and died from blunt force head injuries two days later on June 30, 2018.

</URL>The jury deliberated just over two hours, finding Brown guilty of involuntary manslaughter. He faces up to five years in prison.

Brown’s face was red and he seemed upset as he left the courtroom Thursday with his family, who supported him throughout the trial.

Bowling’s family and friends seemed relieved when the verdict was announced.

Several minutes later, the family took turns hugging First Assistant Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks and assistant attorney Jennifer Erger for their work on the case.

“This outcome and knowing we did justice for the family and Stephanie makes our jobs worthwhile,” Erger said. “Our heart goes out to the family and friends.”

Maybanks said he also wanted to thank the jury for their “time and sacrifice in reaching the truth about what happened to Stephanie.”

Maybanks, in his closing argument, said Brown’s version of what happened to his Bowling didn’t match the evidence.

Brown, as he testified, turned his back to Bowling after she pushed him and he pushed back, Maybanks said. Then Bowling “charges or “sprints” at him, but how could she put her hands on his waist, as Brown said, and how could he “direct” her off to his side if his back was to her, Maybanks said.

Doesn’t it make more sense that Bowling turned away from him to walk away and Brown grabbed her and threw her down on the concrete walk way, Maybanks said.

Maybanks pointed out that Bowling broke up with Brown that night and he continued to pursue an argument that started earlier on June 27. The text messaging shows this wasn’t just an “obsessive” relationship but one of “control.”

Brown wanted Bowling to talk to him and got upset when she would no talk and listen to him, Maybanks said. He started fights over nothing and got mad when Bowling just answered “OK.” She asked him to let it go, “move on,” but he wouldn’t.

Maybanks laid out the timeline of events for the jury.

—11:45 p.m. June 27, 2018, Brown arrives at Bowling’s. After having sex, Brown is leaning over, still trying to get her to talk. She doesn’t like it and pushes him off her. He gets mad and punches a door. She asks him to leave.

—1:55 a.m. June 28, Brown leaves but calls her 15 times within 10 minutes until 2:05.

—2:05 a.m. Brown goes back to Bowling’s. They argue more.

—2:23 a.m. He leaves again and he calls her 17 times until 2:27.

—2:32 a.m. He goes back and Bowling sends text to friend, Malyssa Cooper, saying Brown is banging on her door. Bowling tells her she broke up with him.

—2:33 a.m. Brown leaves and calls her twice.

—2:42 a.m. Bowling tells Cooper "He's here again." Cooper tells her to call police.

—2:42 a.m. Bowling tells Cooper “He’s here again.” Cooper tells her to call police.

—2:44 a.m. Bowling tells Cooper “No. Stop.” This is her last text.

—2:45 a.m. Cathleen Covington, neighbor of Bowling’s, looks out peephole and sees Brown standing over Bowling, saying “Have you had enough.” A few minutes later, she hears Brown say “Are you done yet.”

—2:49 a.m. Brown calls 911 when Bowling is foaming at the mouth.

Brown said Bowling was moving around and shaking, which is consistent with a head injury, Maybanks said. She was likely having a seizure, but Brown didn’t get her help or immediately checked on her. He walked away and then moved his truck. When she was foaming at the mouth, he then decides to roll her over and drag her inside the apartment and calls 911.

Maybanks said Brown is more worried about himself. After police arrived, Brown said “If she’s dead, my life if f*****.”

“Brown hasn’t accepted any responsibility,” Maybanks. “He blames Stephanie for his actions.”

Tom Viner, Brown’s lawyer in his closing, said the prosecution didn’t prove its case. The evidence was insufficient for a conviction.

“The story you’ve heard come from Mr. Brown but the state doesn’t want you to believe it,” Viner said. He said Bowling sounded angry in the text messages but the big problem in this case is that they lack “tone.”

As soon as Brown realizes something is wrong with Bowling, he calls 911. The emergency room doctor didn’t initially know she had a head injury.

“Is it surprising Cody wouldn’t know what happened?” Viner said.

Brown remains free on bail pending sentencing Sept. 27 in Linn County District Court.

