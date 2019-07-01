Marion man now charged with manslaughter in girlfriend's assault

CEDAR RAPIDS — A Marion man accused of assaulting his girlfriend who later died is now charged with manslaughter.

Cody Brown, 27, was charged Monday in Linn County District Court with involuntary manslaughter. Amended trial information shows First Assistant Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks told the court that involuntary manslaughter is the appropriate charge based on the evidence and witnesses in this case. He said Brown’s lawyer, Tom Viner, had been notified and doesn’t resist.

Viner filed a notice Monday that Brown will claim self-defense at trial.

Brown, who remains free on bond pending trial, will not be arrested again because the charge was only amended.

A criminal complaint filed last year showed Brown was arguing with Stephanie Bowling, 24, about 2:53 a.m. June 28, and he has admitted to picking her up and throwing her to the ground.

Police found Bowling unresponsive on the living room floor. Preliminary reports show the attack resulted in a serious brain injury, police said. Bowling, the mother of two daughters, died June 30.

A request for subpoenas in April indicated the investigation wasn’t completed.

Prosecutors wanted the court to issue subpoenas to Area Ambulance Service for any staffing, treatment and medical records associated Bowling being transported June 28 from her Marion home to UnityPoint-St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids, according to court documents.

The subpoena request also included subsequent transport of Bowling from St. Luke’s to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.

Bowling’s mother, Tricia Eilers of Monticello, told The Gazette last July her daughter’s 2-year-old was in the apartment at the time of the assault but remained asleep.

Eilers said she didn’t know Brown, who had been dating her daughter about four months.

Brown changed attorneys late last year, and his trial still is set for July 15 in Linn County District Court.

• Comments: (319) 398-8318; trish.mehaffey@thegazette.com