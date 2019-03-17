City of Cedar Rapids placing HESCO barriers today for 18.5-foot flood projection overnight Monday into Tuesday

The City of Cedar Rapids Public Works Department is placing a row of sand-fill HESCO barriers today “in low-lying areas on the west side of the river” to continue to prepare for this week’s Cedar River crest, expected overnight Monday into Tuesday. The National Weather Service (NWS) crest projection of 18.5 feet is three feet higher than predictions last week.

The Public Works Department also will be plugging additional storm drains and manholes and will be stationing additional pumps in the Time Check Neighborhood, Czech Village District and Kingston Village District.

In a news release Sunday, the city also stated they have closed off the underground storm sewer system to prevent water from backing up and flooding streets or businesses. The city noted that “impacts are not anticipated to homes/businesses” and reminded residents to heed all road barricades and not drive through standing water.

For Vinton, the NWS has changed the flooding forecast from minor to moderately severe due to “an ice jam upstream of Vinton combined with additional flow coming downstream from Waterloo.” With those factors, the NWS advised that the river is expected to crest Monday between 18.5 to possibly over 19 feet. It would be classified as major flooding at or above 19 feet.

Current Road Closures for Cedar Rapids

• Otis Rd

• Ellis Blvd Between Ellis Ln and 18th St SW

• Ellis Rd west of Edgewood Rd

• A St SW

• Bowling St between A and C St SW

• Old River Rd

• 1st St NW between E Ave and Penn Ave NW

• J St SW

• Hawkeye Downs Rd from 41st St to J St SW

Scheduled closures include:

• Effective 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 17: Intersection of C Street SW and Bowling Street SW will close

• Effective 9:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 17: Edgewood Rd NW fully closed to all traffic between Glass Rd and River Bluff Drive

• Overnight tonight (Sunday, March 17) Ely Road closure at Old River Road