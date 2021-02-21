Public Safety

Police: Cedar Rapids man broke facial bones in vicious attack, posted video on Facebook

Allegedly used vacuum cleaner part to strike victim

Christopher Eric Curley
Christopher Eric Curley
The Gazette

A Cedar Rapids man was arrested Thursday after breaking bones in a man’s face during a vicious assault last June and posting part of the videorecorded attack on Facebook.

Christopher E. Curley, 28, on June 16 entered another man’s home by opening an unlatched window in the 1200 block of 19th Avenue SW, according to a Linn County criminal complaint.

He then severely beat the man by repeatedly striking him in the face and using a vacuum cleaner part to strike him, resulting in a fractured nose, right orbital wall and an open laceration to his scalp.

During the attack, Curley also stole the man’s cellphone.

In a video Curley recorded and posted to Facebook, he can be seen beating the victim and threatening further harm unless he surrenders his cellphone, police said.

Curley has been charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree robbery and willful injury causing bodily injury. The burglary and robbery charges are each punishable by up to 25 years in prison and a willful injury conviction could result in a 10-year prison sentence.

According to records, Curley was being held on $75,000 cash or surety bond and has bonded out of the Linn County jail. He was released to Iowa Department of Correctional Services supervision.

