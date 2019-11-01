Third man indicted for killing Chris Bagley revealed in court

CEDAR RAPIDS — Due to a snafu in court Friday, it was revealed that a third man was indicted by a grand jury this week for the fatal stabbing of Chris Bagley, who was buried Dec. 14 in a yard of house on the southeast side of Cedar Rapids.

Prosecutors wouldn’t confirm that Drew Wagner of Cedar Rapids, was indicted for first-degree murder, along with Drew Blahnik, 32, of Cedar Rapids, during an initial appearance for Blahnik, but court documents show Wagner will also be charged once he is arrested.

The grand jury process is confidential and prosecutors can't make indictments public until defendants are arrested. Wagner hasn't been arrested at this time, according to officials.

Blahnik, already in federal custody for firearms and drug charges, was formally charged, during Friday's hearing, with first-degree murder, abuse of a corpse and obstruction of prosecution, an aggravated misdemeanor.

The indictment shows that Wagner also will be charged with the same charges.

The court document shows little detail of the fatal stabbing, detailed in April during a federal court hearing. It states Blahnik and Wagner “deliberately and with premeditation, actively participated in killing Christopher Bagley, with malice aforethought,” Dec. 14, 2018 at 7100 Mount Vernon Road SE, lot #26, in Cedar Rapids.

Paul Hoff, 40, of Cedar Rapids, also convicted in federal court for drug and firearms charges, was arrested Thursday and will be charged with abuse of a corpse and obstruction of prosecution. Bagley was killed at Hoff’s mobile home.

The indictment shows between Dec. 14 and 21, the men “destroyed, altered or concealed physical evidence with the intent to prevent apprehension or obstruct the prosecution of another.”

The three also are accused of hiding or burying a human corpse with the intent to conceal a crime between Dec. 14 and 21.

Sixth Judicial Associate District Judge Nicholas Scott set a $1 million cash only bail for Blahnik.

Linn County Attorney Jerry Vander Sanden convened a grand jury to determine if charges should be bought in the case. The jury indicted the three after hearing testimony Monday through Wednesday in Linn County District Court.

Vander Sanden wouldn’t explain why it was necessary to bring in a grand jury on this case, which is rare in Linn County, but he did say there was an “assertion of self-defense,” so he felt it was best to have a grand jury consider the evidence.

A grand jury decides if there is probable cause to believe a crime has been committed, which is a different standard from a jury at trial finding guilt beyond reasonable doubt. The process is confidential and nothing is open to the public until arrests warrants are issued.

Stewart Bagley, following Blahnik’s hearing, said “It was the biggest shock ever that he (Wagner’s) indictment was announced today. This will make some family members happy. My oldest son was upset that he wasn’t in custody or charged. This was a long time coming. When it’s your kid, you want everything to happen now, but it (court system) doesn’t work that way.”

Heather Hotchkiss, Stewart’s sister who attended the hearing and wearing “Justice for Chris Bagley” t-shirt, said “We are happy but still sad Chris isn’t here. They took a life when it wasn’t necessary.”

Hotchkiss said this tragedy of her nephew’s death and drug involvement has inspired her to go out and talk to different groups about the dangers of drugs – like marijuana – and how it can lead to tragic ends.

Several individuals connected to Bagley, 31, of Walker, through drug activities had been charged or convicted for drugs and firearms but none had been charged for his death. Bagley, a husband and father of two, left his Walker home Dec. 13, 2018 with a woman his wife didn’t know and never returned.

An April federal detention hearing for Andrew Shaw, 31, of Cedar Rapids, who authorities say supplied drugs to Bagley, Blahnik, Wagner and Hoff, laid out details of why and how Bagley was killed Dec. 14.

Shaw has since been convicted in federal court of firearms and marijuana trafficking charges.

Former Special Agent Michael Kitsmiller of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, who now is the Marion police chief, during that hearing, said Bagley was stabbed to death during a fight over robberies he committed against Shaw.

During interviews, Shaw denied putting out a “hit” on Bagley, but admitted to telling others he wanted Bagley assaulted for robbing his business last October and other drug robberies, Kitsmiller said.

Bagley and Hoff broke into Shaw’s business Oct. 27, 2018 and stole an assault rifle and THC cartridges, and then beat up Shaw, Kitsmiller said.

Paul Hoff, 40, of Cedar Rapids – convicted in federal court of firearms and drugs- told authorities Bagley was at his mobile home Dec. 14 — the last day Bagley was seen alive — and Drew Wagner, charged with drugs in state court, and Blahnik said they were coming over after learning Bagley was there, Kitsmiller said. Wagner confronted Bagley about the robberies and the two started fighting. Blahnik then took out a knife and stabbed Bagley, Kitsmiller said.

Kitsmiller said Wagner told investigators he had Bagley pinned up against the wall and Blahnik stabbed Bagley. Wagner also said he was accidentally stabbed during the attack.

Blahnik, during an interview, said he thought Bagley had a gun, Kitsmiller testified. He didn’t see it but Wagner yelled “gun, gun” to warn him.

Kitsmiller noted that Hoff claimed there was no gun.

Wagner and Blahnik buried Bagley in the yard where Wagner was living, 4069 . SE, Kitsmiller said.

