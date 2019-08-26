Chicago man charged with passing fake bill at Marion Kum & Go

MARION — A Chicago man arrested over the weekend has been accused of trying to pass a fake $100 last week at a Marion business.

Lafayette D. Hampton Jr., 21, used a counterfeit $100 on Aug. 21 to pay for items at a Kum & Go at 3215 Seventh Ave., Marion, according to the criminal complaint.

Marion police “followed several other reports of failed attempts to pass other counterfeit bills before locating (Hampton), who admitted he knew the bills were fake and had been trying to pass them as genuine,” the criminal complaint said.

Hampton faces a forgery charge. He was taken into custody Saturday, and is being held at Linn County Jail on a $5,000 bond.

