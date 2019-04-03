Man charged with murder in 2017 Cedar Rapids slaying

CEDAR RAPIDS — A Cedar Rapids man has been charged in connection to the 2017 fatal shooting of 34-year-old Leland Harris.

James S. Phillps, 19, of Cedar Rapids, is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree theft, conspiracy to commit a forcible felony and going armed with intent, according to a news release from the Cedar Rapids Police Department.

On Nov. 22, 2017, officers were dispatched to an alley in the 500 block of 10th Street SW where Harris was found dead. The Medical Examiner’s Office determined that the cause of his death was gunshot wounds, according to the news release.

Phillips was already in the Linn County Jail on unrelated charges when he was charged in Leland’s death.

There is an ongoing investigation with the potential for additional charges, according to the release.