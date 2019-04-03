Public Safety

Man charged with murder in 2017 Cedar Rapids slaying

Leland Harris
Leland Harris
/
The Gazette

CEDAR RAPIDS — A Cedar Rapids man has been charged in connection to the 2017 fatal shooting of 34-year-old Leland Harris.

James S. Phillps, 19, of Cedar Rapids, is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree theft, conspiracy to commit a forcible felony and going armed with intent, according to a news release from the Cedar Rapids Police Department.

On Nov. 22, 2017, officers were dispatched to an alley in the 500 block of 10th Street SW where Harris was found dead. The Medical Examiner’s Office determined that the cause of his death was gunshot wounds, according to the news release.

Phillips was already in the Linn County Jail on unrelated charges when he was charged in Leland’s death.

There is an ongoing investigation with the potential for additional charges, according to the release.

The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

CRPD to host safety class for runners, joggers and walkers

Former Iowa Supreme Court justice battling cancer dies

Parallel parking, protected bike lanes coming to 3rd Ave. bridge in Cedar Rapids

Cedar Rapids condominium fire victim identified

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Iowa Court of Appeals sides with Modern Piping in UI Children's Hospital dispute

What we know so far about the changes to Iowa's Medicaid managed-care program

Iowa leads nation with most structurally deficient bridges

Israeli ambassador Ron Dermer at Iowa Legislature thanks Iowans for support

Iowa DOT planning survey underway on U.S. Highway 30 east of Lisbon

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.