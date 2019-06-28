Central City woman accused of running over and killing cyclist wants evidence kept out of trial

CEDAR RAPIDS — A Central City woman, charged with running over and killing a cyclist last year, wants a judge to toss out her statements made to authorities because they violated her rights and evidence of two blood tests because she didn’t give her consent.

Her lawyers, during a hearing Friday, also argued the search warrant for one blood test wasn’t filed with the Linn County Court clerk’s office until this year.

Lawrence, 60, is charged with first-degree murder, homicide by vehicle and leaving the scene of a fatal accident. She is accused of driving her 2006 Buick Rendezvous over cyclist Jeffrey Alan Scott, 54, also of Central City, on Aug. 30, 2018 in the parking lot of a Dollar General store at 4 Barber St. in Central City, according to a criminal complaint.

Scott suffered a “crushing injury to his chest,” which resulted in his death, the criminal complaint showed.

Linn County Sheriff Deputy Dan Williams testified Friday that Lawrence was arrested about 11:22 Aug. 30, after he pulled her over when he noticed sparks and debris underneath her vehicle. Her speech was “slurred, eyes bloodshot and watery and she smelled of alcohol,” he said.

He then noticed what looked like a bicycle frame underneath her vehicle. Williams asked Lawrence what it was but she didn’t know.

Lawrence admitted to having two or three alcoholic drinks. After she failed a sobriety test, he arrested her and put her in his squad car.

About this time, Williams said he learned Scott had been run over that night in the parking lot of Dollar General, only a few blocks from where he stopped Lawrence, Williams said.

A few minutes into driving Lawrence to the sheriff’s office, he realized she was unconscious. He stopped to check on her and “yelled and shook” her, but got no response.

He then called emergency responders and they took her to Unity Point Health-St. Luke’s.

Williams said he asked a doctor to sign an implied consent form, confirming she was unresponsive and couldn’t give consent so a blood sample could be taken. He said the doctor signed the form at 12:50 a.m. Aug. 31, 2018 and the sample was taken at 1 a.m.

Williams said a supervisor also obtained a search warrant and had him get another blood sample. She was still unconscious, but he left her a receipt for the consent forms and blood samples.

Dr. Joseph Swan with St. Luke’s, testified Lawrence was nonresponsive, couldn’t answer any questions and wasn’t moving. Her eyes hadn’t open since she had been in the hospital, he said.

Swan said he told the deputy she wasn’t able to consent and he signed the forms.

On cross examination by Tyler Johnston, Lawrence’s lawyer, Swan said she seemed unconscious but he doubted it. She may have been pretending but he didn’t think she was able to respond. He gave her an ammonia capsule to provoke a physical reaction and she did open her eyes.

Linn County Attorney Jerry Vander Sanden asked when the capsule was given to her.

Swan said about 15 minutes after blood samples were taken. Lawrence was unresponsive but he couldn’t give a medical reason for her condition, he said.

Linn County Sheriff Sgt. Corey Grote said he interviewed Lawrence for about an hour after 4 a.m. She wasn’t under arrest and he never told her she was being charged but she did ask if she would be “charged with murder.”

Grote told her it was an ongoing investigation. They hadn’t even obtained a search warrant to look at her vehicle at that point.

He confirmed she was never given Miranda rights and wasn’t in custody during the hearing.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Dave Beuter said he didn’t realize the search warrant hadn’t been filed in clerk’s office until April 16 of this year. He then filed it with the clerk’s office.

Johnston asked how would a judge know it’s legitimate or valid.

Beuter said it was signed by a judge and dated.

6th Judicial District Judge Andrew Chappell said he would file a written ruling as soon as possible. If convicted, Lawrence faces life in prison without parole. Her trial is Sept. 9.

