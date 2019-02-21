BREAKING NEWS

Major flooding three times more likely in Cedar Rapids this spring, National Weather Service reports

The severity of spring flooding depends on how much more snow we get and how fast it melts

Water from Lake Macbride flows over the spillway into the Iowa River at a First Day Hike at Lake Macbride in Solon on Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019. Parks nationwide hosted guided hikes in an effort to encourage people to get outside and start the new year in nature. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
Water from Lake Macbride flows over the spillway into the Iowa River at a First Day Hike at Lake Macbride in Solon on Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
CEDAR RAPIDS — Brace yourself Cedar Rapids: The Cedar River is three times more likely to have major flooding this spring than normal, according to flood projections from the National Weather Service.

The Cedar River has a 24 percent likelihood of reaching major flood stage of 16 feet this spring, compared to the 7 percent historical average, the service’s Quad Cities bureau reported Thursday. Other sites along the Cedar have elevated moderate and major flood risks, but Cedar Rapids and Conesville have the largest jumps in likely flooding.

The Weather Service predicts the Iowa River also will experience spring flooding, with Marengo having a 22 percent likelihood of reaching major flood stage of 19 feet, compared to the 6 percent historical average. But Iowa City’s odds of major flooding are normal, the report shows.

“After a very wet fall season that caused nearly saturated soils across the area going into winter, other factors are coming together to raise the potential for flooding this spring season,” the Weather Service reported in a prepared statement. “The probability for flooding is very high for at least minor flooding along the Mississippi River and most tributary rivers across Eastern Iowa.”

Thursday’s flood forecast was the first of the spring season, covering March through mid-May. The service plans to put out another forecast March 7.

The severity of the flooding depends a lot of the melting of the massive snowpack Eastern Iowa has accumulated. Cedar Rapids has had 42.2 inches of snow this season, the most since 2007-08 and well over double the average of 20.9 inches. But the snow levels further north along the Cedar River may be a larger factor.

“The process of melting the snowpack will be essential to the severity of flooding that occurs this spring,” the Weather Service reported. “A faster melt combined with heavy springtime rains could cause high impact flooding, while a slow melt with little additional precipitation would cause flooding to be much less severe.”

Other factors for spring flooding are snow moisture levels, soil saturation, rain predictions, ice jams and river levels, Service Meteorologist Jessica Brooks told The Gazette last week.

