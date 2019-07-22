Cedar Rapids woman says naked neighbor forced his way into her apartment

CEDAR RAPIDS — A woman testified Monday that Neal Johnson, on trial this week for burglary, was the man who wasn’t wearing any pants when he came to her door Dec. 2, 2017 and pushed his way inside after making a graphic sexual comment.

Stephanie Mohr, 65, said she left her door unlocked for friend in her building at 85 Harbet Ave. NW, who was going to come over but instead, Johnson, who she knew as “Bo” that lived in 309, knocked at her door, 301, and was mumbling something. She opened her door to ask what he wanted and he then started pushing on the door but she pushed back, trying to keep him out, Mohr said.

Johnson is charged with second-degree burglary. He is accused of forcing his way into Mohr’s apartment Dec. 2, 2017 with the intent to commit assault. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison.

The prosecution rested Monday afternoon and the defense will start its case Tuesday in Linn County District Court.

Mohr testified Johnson, 53, made the sexual comment and then got inside the doorway. She started screaming, knowing she couldn’t stop him. Mohr was 62 at the time and suffers from chronic back pain. Johnson pushed his way in a couple of feet past the threshold, she said.

She didn’t initially noticed he was naked from the waist down. He was wearing a hat and T-shirt but after he pushed inside she looked down and saw he wasn’t wearing pants or underwear.

“I was stunned … I was shocked,” Mohr said.

Mohr said she didn’t know Johnson, other than to say “Hello” to him and sometimes, his girlfriend, passing in the hallway.

After she started screaming for help, Johnson took off running, Mohr said. She didn’t know why he came to her door.

She initially didn’t call police until her friend told her she should. Mohr also said she decided to report the incident because her daughter and granddaughters visit and she was worried Johnson might do something when they were around.

Deborah Osborn, 56, Mohr’s neighbor who lives in 303, said she was in her apartment that day watching television, which is beside one of windows that face the hallway or walkway. She heard someone “yelling or screaming” but couldn’t make out what the person was saying and didn’t know it was Mohr.

She then saw Johnson coming from the direction of Mohr’s apartment and he wasn’t wearing pants. Osborn said she opened her door and told him to put some clothes on. Johnson turned to look at her but kept going toward his apartment, she said.

Osborn said she didn’t see Johnson until after she heard the screaming.

Assistant Jordan Schier asked Osborn about a police report that said she told an officer she was lying down and didn’t see anything.

Osborn said she didn’t know why it said that because that’s not what happened. She then said she thought her memory was better now than right after it happened.

Cedar Rapids police officer Zach Jeffries said another officer interviewed Mohr but he talked to Johnson and his girlfriend in his apartment.

Jeffries said Johnson didn’t immediately answer the door. He knocked for five or 10 minutes before Savannah Rote, Johnson’s girlfriend, came to the door. After he went inside, Johnson came out of the bathroom, wearing pants and no shirt. He appeared to be “wet” from sweat or from the shower.

Johnson was "quiet and was timid," when talking to Jeffries. Johnson told the officer he didn't mean "to do it." He knew it was "improper" and just went to talk to her about drugs, Jeffries said.

Johnson was “quiet and was timid,” when talking to Jeffries. Johnson told the officer he didn’t mean “to do it.” He knew it was “improper” and just went to talk to her about drugs, Jeffries said.

Johnson then told Jeffries and another officer that he needed to make some phone calls and wanted privacy. The officers went in and out of his apartment several times for him to make those calls. At one point, Johnson locked them out and wouldn’t open the door.

Jeffries said they told him he was being arrested for burglary and they had to force their way in. Rote tried to open the door but Johnson was sitting on the floor in front of the door, blocking it. Jeffries said he finally got inside and arrested him.

Brian Johnson, Neal’s lawyer, during his opening statement, said his client denies committing the crime. The prosecution lacks evidence to prove the charge, and both Mohr and Osborn told police “inconsistent or different stories,” he said.

Johnson has similar previous convictions of indecent exposure, assault and harassment, according to court documents.

l Comments: (319) 398-8318; trish.mehaffey@thegazette.com