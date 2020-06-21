Public Safety

Cedar Rapids woman accused of stabbing man in head Saturday

The Gazette

A Cedar Rapids woman is in the Linn County jail after police said she stabbed a man in the head early Saturday morning.

The Cedar Rapids Police Department stated in a Facebook post that they had received a 911 call at 2:14 a.m. Saturday for a disturbance at an apartment in the 4000 block of 21st Avenue SW. They found a 21-year-old man had been stabbed and sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Dominique T. Lee, 34, was arrested at 2:30 a.m. on suspicion of domestic abuse assault with intent to commit serious injury and providing false identification information, according to arrest records.

A Linn County criminal complaint today shows she has been charged with domestic abuse assault while displaying a dangerous weapon and providing false identification. Lee is accused of using a knife to stab the man in the head and providing a false name to investigating officers.

