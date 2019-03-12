Second suspect arrested in last week's robbery, torture case

A second suspect has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery that occurred last week at a local motel in which a 57-year-old man was allegedly tied up and tortured with a hot iron.

According to the Cedar Rapids Police Department, Kylie J. Ulferts, 20, faces charges of first-degree kidnapping, first-degree robbery and false use of a credit card for her involvement in an armed robbery in which her co-defendant Malik Muhammad, 21, allegedly used an electric iron to burn the victim until he gave up his PIN number to his debit cards.

Court documents state, the victim, who was not identified, went to the Econo Lodge, 633 33rd Avenue SW, on February 7 to meet someone he had been communicating with through a website and text messages.

But, when the victim entered the motel room, police said Muhammad pointed a gun at him and told the man to lie down on a bed. The criminal complaints state the man was bound with a belt and duct tape and gagged with a pillow case.

Police said Muhammad then tortured the man by burning his leg, groin area and both hands with a hot iron while demanding the man’s PIN numbers. The man was robbed of the cash he was carrying, as well as his debit cards, according to court documents.

Muhammad was captured on security video using the man’s debit cards at a nearby convenience store, police said, his fingerprints were found on the duct tape used to bind the man.

Court records show Muhammad, was arrested last week and charged with first-degree kidnapping, first-degree robbery and false use of credit cards/ATM cards.

Police said Ulferts admitted during an interview that she held a gun on the victim while Muhammad was using the man’s debit cards, and she told investigators her fingerprint would likely also be found on the duct tape used to bind the victim as she had adjusted the tape at some point during the robbery.

Ulferts was arrested Monday, according to the Linn County Jail inmate roster where she remains in custody.

