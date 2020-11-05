IOWA DERECHO 2020

Large tree debris pile burning at Tait Cummins Park, fire department says it's contained

IOWA DERECHO 2020 ARTICLES

01:39PM | Thu, November 05, 2020

07:00AM | Thu, November 05, 2020

Linn-Mar students sign up chain saw artists for auction

07:00AM | Wed, November 04, 2020

Cedar Rapids looks to hire manager for its tree replanting initiative

06:30AM | Sat, October 31, 2020

Replanting the landscape: Cedar Rapids companies help employees and th ...
If you see a fire burning in the next few days at Tait Cummins Park in southwest Cedar Rapids, don’t be alarmed. The Cedar Rapids Fire Department Thursday that it is monitoring a fire involving several tree-debris piles.

According to the fire department, firefighters were dispatched to Tait Cummins Park in the 3000 block of C Street SW at 1:51 a.m. on Thursday.

When they arrived, fire crews found a large pile of storm debris trees fully engulfed in fire.

Dispatchers reported they were getting multiple calls reporting the fire as flames reached high into the air for a significant period of time.

The pile is approximately 100 feet by 75 feet, the fire department said.

Crews worked to wet down the edges of the fire that was surrounded by dry grass to help contain the fire to the pile itself. Brush units were used as access to the area that was not accessible to the large fire engines.

The City of Cedar Rapids Iowa Government Public Works Department said it would bring in heavy equipment Thursday morning to consolidate the burning material and ensure the fire does not spread.

The fire is contained to the tree pile itself and is not threatening any structures or other property, the fire department said. It will be monitored closely over the next several days as it continues to burn.

The pile, according to the fire department, is on the far west side of the complex and is not threatening any ballpark equipment. No damage occurred to the park or its ball fields.

