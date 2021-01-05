Cedar Rapids shooting injures two teens

CEDAR RAPIDS — Two teenagers suffered non-life threatening gunshot wounds Tuesday evening in what may have been a drive-by shooting, authorities said.

Cedar Rapids police got a report at 6:16 p.m. of shots being fired in the 1000 block of 10th Street SW. A public safety spokesman said responding officers found the injured male teens, age 16 and 18, in the 1000 block of Ninth Street SW.

Police said that based on preliminary information, the shots may have come from a passing vehicle. Officers found shell casings in the area.

Authorities asked that anyone with information about the shooting contact Cedar Rapids police at (319) 286-5491 or Linn County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-272-7463.