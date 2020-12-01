2-week armed robbery spree in Cedar Rapids targeted restaurants, grocery stores

CEDAR RAPIDS — Police are investigating seven armed robberies over two weeks last month at Cedar Rapids restaurants and grocery stores that involve a suspect described as a Black man armed with a handgun who demands money.

Police haven’t confirmed if they are looking for one suspect or more.

Greg Buelow, city public safety spokesman, said there may be a “correlation between the incidents and the person or people involved. However, each robbery is investigated based on the facts and evidence collected.”

The employees at the robbery sites described the suspect as being between the ages 20 to 30 or late 30s, wearing a black or white hoodie, black face mask or no mask, and dark clothing or jeans.

The robberies began Nov. 17 at the Subway restaurant at 555 Gateway Pl. SW, and the most recent occurred Sunday at the same Subway. All the robberies happened after dark, with the earliest at 4:53 p.m. and the latest at 10:50 p.m.

Where the robberies happened

• 8 p.m. Nov. 17 at Subway, 555 Gateway Pl. SW: Suspect described as in his late 30s armed with a handgun. He ran from the store after demanding cash.

• 7:30 p.m. Nov. 19 at Hy-Vee, 3235 Oakland Rd. NE: Hy-Vee employee reported a clerk working in the wine and spirits section was robbed at gunpoint by a man wearing a black sweatshirt and black face mask.

• 7:59 p.m. Nov. 25 at Perkins, 3310 Southgate Ct. SW: The suspect entered the restaurant and displayed a handgun at the front counter, demanding cash. He left with an undisclosed amount of cash in a black SUV westbound on 33rd Avenue SW. Suspect was described as between 20 to 30 years old, 5-foot-8 with a “thin build,” and wearing a black sweatshirt with the hood pulled up, bluejeans and a black face mask.

• 10:27 p.m. Nov. 27 at Hy-Vee, 4035 Mount Vernon Rd. SE: The suspect was armed with a handgun, reportedly demanded cash and ran off with an undisclosed amount of money. He was wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt with the hood pulled up, black face covering and black beanie. He also was wearing a vest with a light blue outline.

• 10:50 p.m. Nov. 27 at Little Caesars, 3404 Mount Vernon Rd. SE: The suspect displayed a handgun and ran off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

• 4:53 p.m. Nov. 28 at Hy-Vee Drugstore, 1520 Sixth St. SW: The suspect was wearing a white hoodie and black mask. He displayed a handgun, demanded cash and ran.

• 7:10 p.m. Nov. 29 at Subway, 555 Gateway Pl. SW: Suspect dwearing a black hoodie, displayed handgun and demanded cash, then ran off.

