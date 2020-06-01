Public Safety

Arson and a Molotov cocktail - police investigating two incidents of property damage

Authorities not sure if the damage was related to the weekend demonstrations

Police are investigating two incidents that they said were possibly related to the weekend demonstrations resulted in damaged property.

According to public safety spokesperson Greg Buelow, a fire was reported at 12:44 a.m. Monday at 40011 First Avenue SE — the former location of McGrath Ford — where an empty shed and several vehicles were damaged.

Through their investigation, Buelow said it was determined the fire was deliberately set. Buelow said the detached shed and six commercial delivery vehicles — all of which belonged to Pat McGrath — were either damaged or destroyed.

Buelow said it is not yet known whether the fire was connected to a threat that came earlier Sunday to cause property damage in the Lindale Mall area.

A second report of damage came from EZPAWN at 2660 Wiley Boulevard SW when a Molotov cocktail was thrown through an exterior door Sunday night.

Buelow said the Molotov cocktail broke the exterior door, but did not cause any further damage.

Both incidents remain under investigation, Buelow said.

