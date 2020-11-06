Public Safety

Police arrest suspect in armed robbery at Smokin' Joes in southeast Cedar Rapids

Police arrested a 27-year-old Cedar Rapids man Thursday night after he allegedly walked into a liquor store, pulled a gun and demanded money from the store clerk.

According to the Cedar Rapids Police Department, officers were dispatched just after 10:30 p.m. to Smokin’ Joe’s at 2315 Mount Vernon Road SE.

According to the criminal complaint, the suspect — who was later identified as Dushaun Xavier Scott — “displayed a firearm and demanded cash, merchandise and personal property from the clerk stating, ‘give me everything,’ and that ‘he lost his daughter and needed $10,000.’”

When they arrived, officers obtained a description of the robbery suspect and determined the suspect fled on foot to the south of the store.

A Police K-9 officer and his K-9 partner were brought in to track the suspect during which offers were able to collect pieces of evidence that were likely dropped as the suspect fled.

The track, police said, ultimately led to a residential near of 24th Street and 12th Avenue SE, where the K-9 indicated the suspect was in the backyard of one of the residences.

As police officers were establishing a perimeter, a gunshot was fired from the backyard of the residence the K-9 had indicated. The shot was later determined to have come from the firearm in the suspect’s possession. The criminal complaint states the shot fired was an “accidental discharge.”

No one was injured, police said.

Officers were able to take the suspect into custody without incident, and 9 mm handgun was taken from the suspect.

Cash, cigarettes and cigars that were stolen from Smokin’ Joe’s were recovered, along with personal items that belonged to the victim who was robbed at gunpoint, police said. The store’s video surveillance was also collected as evidence, according to the criminal complaint.

Scott faces one count of first-degree robbery and one count of felon in possession of a firearm.

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com

 

