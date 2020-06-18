Cedar Rapids patrol Sgt. Lucas Jones fired over violating policies

CEDAR RAPIDS — Cedar Rapids police Sgt. Lucas Jones, whose ouster protesters have been calling for over a 2016 shooting that badly injured a black motorist, has been fired from the force “for violating rules and policies, the department announced Thursday.

According to a statement, Jones has been on administrative leave from the department since May 4, weeks before his name most recently surfaced in protests this month in Cedar Rapids. Police said the administrative investigation into Jones that led to the termination began in February.

The police department declined to give any other details, asserting that personnel manners are confidential.

Jones has the right to appeal his termination to the Civil Service Commission. Appeals involving the suspension, demotion or discharge of a person holding civil service rights must be appealed in writing with the clerk of the Civil Service Commission within 14 days after suspension, demotion or discharge.

Jones shot and paralyzed Jerime Mitchell during a 2016 traffic stop that escalated. A police video released after the shooting showed Mitchell driving away from the stop in a pickup truck with Jones caught on the vehicle’s door. Authorities said Jones ordered Mitchell to stop but he continued. Jones then fired three times and Mitchell soon crashed.

A Linn County grand jury declined to file any charges in the incident.

Mitchell has sued Jones and the city. That lawsuit currently is set to go to trial Oct. 5.

