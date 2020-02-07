Cedar Rapids police officers use Narcan to save 12 lives in 2019

The call came in at about 5 p.m. on July 31 — a probable heroin overdose and the victim was unresponsive.

Sgt. Grant Rasmussen was roughly 14 blocks from the scene — a manufactured home in northeast Cedar Rapids — when he radioed dispatch to say he was responding.

A minute later, he was at the residence, where the man’s mother met Rasmussen at the door and led him to her son’s bedroom.

There, Rasmussen said, he saw a white man in his late 20s laying on the bed.

“He was not conscious when I entered the room,” Rasmussen said. “He was barely breathing and he had an extremely faint pulse.”

In this instance, Rasmussen said, the man was lucky that his mother was aware of his drug use and had reported the overdose, and the possible substance involved, because the sergeant didn’t have to delay treatment to figure out what drugs the man might have used.

“A lot of times when someone calls to report an overdose, they’ll lie about the drugs, or they’ll try to play it down, because they it’s illegal and they’re afraid they’ll get in trouble,” he said. “In this case, I pretty much knew what I was dealing with was able to administer the Narcan right away.”

Within in a minute or two, the man had regained consciousness and become alert and aware of his surroundings, the sergeant said.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Rasmussen’s story is one of 19 incidents in 2019 where officers administered Naloxone to victims of suspected opioid overdoses.

Cedar Rapids police officers started carrying naloxone in September of 2018. Since then, the police department said officers have managed to save 13 lives, 12 of which were saved in 2019.

Patrol Sgt. Michelle Omar said of the other seven other incidents where Narcan was administered, four were unsuccessful and the patient died, while the other three survived, but the police department still is waiting for the toxicology results to finalize those reports.

Omar added that she believes there have already been “one or two” Narcan saves since the start of the new year.

“And one of the stats that never really gets reported is that we lost about 20 doses of naloxone due to extreme temperatures,” Omar added.

Naloxone, she said, has to be stored in an environment that is between 59 and 77 degrees. The naloxone doses, she said, are kept in the department’s AED kits. When officers start their shifts, they check out an AED kit, which includes a dose of naloxone, and keep it in their cruisers while on duty. This is how 19 doses were exposed to “extreme temperatures.”

Omar chalked the spoiled doses up to lessons learned in the first full year of the police department’s naloxone program, and said adjustments have since been made.

An advanced EMT in addition to being a patrol sergeant, Omar was put in charge of training the officers in the administration of the drug.

At first, she said, there was some hesitance among some of the officers to perform what felt like a medical procedure.

“I think a lot of that hesitance had to do with the misconception that there would be needles involved — so that was the first hump we had to get over,” she said. “But once they realized it was a nasal spray — that there were no needles involved — they bought into the program.”

Another hurdle when starting the program, Omar said, was the possibility that some officers might have held negative attitudes — realized or unrealized — about drug users.

“I think the perception has changed a lot over the years,” she said. “But there still could be that idea that only ‘junkies’ would need Narcan. But now I think we see that addiction, no matter what the substance, can affect everyone, from the wealthy and privileged to the underprivileged, as well as those with disabilities, mental illness or other difficulties.”

But, over the past year, as officers have administered doses and seen some successful saves, Omar said she believes those attitudes have changed.

“I think we all now realize that the Narcan is a tool — it’s an opportunity for us to help people,” she said.

For Rasmussen, once his patient was transferred into the care of an emergency medical crew and taken to a hospital, the reality of what he had just experienced began to set it.

“Once you close the scene, that’s kind of when you start to actually cognitively process what just happened,” he said. “And the first thing I think about is like, was there anything I could have done better on that call? What went well and what didn’t? What could I do to improve my response?”

Next, he said, come the emotions.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

“Like a lot of things in life, there’s good and bad to a situation like that,” he said. “It’s great that we helped save this person’s life, but at the same time, it’s sad because you know that this person is using this drug that caused this to happen in the first place. And, statistically, I mean, once someone’s addicted to heroin … there’s a high likelihood that they’re going to use again. So, you wish for the best, but you kind of know in your mind — and you’re prepping for it — there’s a possibly you’ll have to revive that person again.”

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com

CRPD Narcan saves for 2019

In its first full year, the CRPD Narcan program saved 12 overdose victims

• Feb. 7, 2019, 3:39 p.m. — Police used naloxone to revive a 27-year-old man who had overdosed on heroin at a residence in northeast Cedar Rapids.

• April 1, 2019, 1:16 a.m. — Police used naloxone to revive a 27-year-old man who had overdosed on heroin at a residence in northeast Cedar Rapids.

• June 8, 2019, 12:27 p.m. — Police administered 2 doses of naloxone to revive a 25-year-old man who had overdosed on heroin at a residence in southwest Cedar Rapids.

• July 20, 2019, 4:40 p.m. — Officers used naloxone to revive a 35-year-old woman who had overdosed on heroin at a residence in northeast Cedar Rapids.

• July 27, 2019, 11:48 a.m. — Officers administered naloxone to a 43-year-old man who had overdosed on opioids in a vehicle outside a residence in southeast Cedar Rapids.

• July 28, 2019, 2:22 p.m. — Police used naloxone to revive a 34-year-old man who had overdosed on heroin in a bathroom at a residence in northeast Cedar Rapids.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

• July 31, 2019, 5:01 p.m. — Officers administered naloxone to a 29-year-old man who had overdosed on heroin at a residence in northeast Cedar Rapids.

• Oct. 21, 2019, 12:52 p.m. — Police used naloxone to revive a 38-year-old woman who had overdosed on heroin at a residence in southwest Cedar Rapids.

• Nov. 6, 2019, 6:13 a.m. — Officers responded to reports of two overdose victims. One victim — a 31-year-old woman — was regaining consciousness when police arrived. Officers used naloxone to revive the second victim — a 27-year-old man. Both victim had overdosed on heroin at a residence in northwest Cedar Rapids.

• Nov. 21, 2019, 5:51 p.m. — Police used naloxone to revive a 29-year-old man who was found unresponsive in the passenger seat of a vehicle parked in a Walgreens parking lot on First Avenue SE. Officers administered naloxone and the man regained consciousness.

• Nov. 22, 2019, 7:14 p.m. — Police responded to an overdose in which a witness was already administering CPR to a 27-year-old man who had overdosed on heroin at a residence on southeast Cedar Rapids. Officers administered naloxone and the man regained a pulse and started breathing.

• Nov. 23, 2019, 2:13 p.m. — officers used naloxone to revive a 35-year-old woman who had overdosed on heroin at a residence in northeast Cedar Rapids.