Cedar Rapids police investigating reports of shots fired near Kirkwood Community College

Police are on scene near Kirkwood Community College after receiving reports of shots fired near the Kirkwood Hotel in southwest Cedar Rapids.

According to public safety spokesperson Greg Buelow, police received reports of shots fired just before 10 a.m. in the 7700 block of Kirkwood Boulevard SW.

Kirkwood Community College’s alert system said there was “no threat” to the college campus just before 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Police alerted area schools of the incident. Soon after all schools in the College Community School District started following lockout procedures — with staff and students kept inside — district spokesman Steve Doser said.

Preliminary investigation shows that two vehicles were involved, Buelow said. No injuries have been reported and it is believed the vehicles have left the area, he added.

