Cedar Rapids Police identify 21-year-old man who drowned in Mohawk Park Sunday evening

CEDAR RAPIDS — The Cedar Rapids Police Department has identified the 21-year-old who died after falling through ice on a pond near Mohawk Park in Cedar Rapids Sunday evening.

The Linn County Medical Examiner identified the drowning victim as Talon Edward Williams, 21, of Cedar Rapids.

According to police, Williams, a 14-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy all fell through the ice near 100 J Ave. NE, according to a news release from the city of Cedar Rapids.

The teenagers were able to get themselves out of the water, but Williams remained submerged and the teens were unable to rescue him. They went to shore and called 911 at about 5:45 p.m., and police and firefighters were dispatched to the park. The Johnson County Dive Team also assisted.

During the rescue operation, firefighters found a body, later identified as Williams, at about 7:40 p.m., about 120 yards from shore. He had been submerged for nearly two hours and was declared dead. The two teens were transported by Area Ambulance Service to UnityPoint-St. Luke’s Hospital for treatment of their injuries.