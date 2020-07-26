Cedar Rapids police make multiple arrests in Saturday shots fired incidents and theft

CEDAR RAPIDS — Police have arrested two individuals in connection with multiple Saturday shots fired incidents and one reported theft.

A 16-year-old male has been charged with Interference with Official Acts, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, and fifth-degree Theft. Eighteen-year-old Alexander Jessop was arrested for Going Armed with Intent, Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon, Reckless Use of a Firearm, fifth-degree Theft, and Interference with Official Acts.

Officers responded to three reports of gunshots Saturday, at 11:02 at the 700 block of Second Avenue SW and at 11:13 at both the 800 block of D Avenue NW and the 1500 block of 10th Street NW, according to a news release. A silver Ford Fusion was involved in each incident, and police found shell casings from the same caliber firearm at every location.

The Ford Fusion was reported stolen at 1:30 a.m. Saturday from Leo’s Liquor at 1500 First Ave NE, according to the release.

Police then responded at 11:45 to a report of a theft in progress at Fleet Farm, 4650 Cross Pointe Blvd NE. According to the release, several males in masks exited a vehicle that was later confirmed to be the same Fusion, entered the store and stole firearm ammunition. Video surveillance confirmed the vehicle type and allowed officers to identify several of the suspects.

The 16-year-old was apprehended after police found the vehicle in the 1500 block alley between Fifth and Sixth Avenue SE at 2:42 p.m. and followed multiple suspects on foot. He was in possession of a handgun when arrested.

Jessop was hiding on a nearby porch when officers and a police K-9 found him. He had the stolen ammunition when apprehended,

The release stated that the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are “likely.”

Comments: (319) 398-8371; brooklyn.draisey@thegazette.com