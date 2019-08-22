Cedar Rapids police are investigating a stabbing near St. Luke's Hospital

Public safety spokesperson Greg Buelow said officers responded at about noon to the hospital’s west parking ramp for reports of a disturbance.

One victim had sustained stab wounds, Buelow said, and walked into the hospital’s emergency room.

Based on the preliminary investigation the stabbing may have stemmed from an argument between a male suspect and a woman. A third party — the victim — attempted to intervene, Buelow said, and was stabbed possibly several times.

The injuries are not believed to be life threatening, he said.

Buelow said police do have a suspect in custody, but was unable to give further information as the investigation still is in its early stages and details could change.