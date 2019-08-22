Tristan Wirfs: A story of joy
Marc Morehouse  

Iowa offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs made his mark on Mount Vernon. Many in town made their mark on him, too. Wirfs and his mother, Sarah, took The Gazette on a tour of his hometown, revisiting scenes around what essentially is the one square mile where he grew up. This story is a little about what can hold you back. This is mostly about what moves you forward.

Public Safety

Cedar Rapids police are investigating a stabbing near St. Luke's Hospital

St. Luke’s Hospital and Physicians’ Clinic of Iowa Medical Pavilion in an aerial photograph in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday, May 14, 2014. (Gazette photo)
Public safety spokesperson Greg Buelow said officers responded at about noon to the hospital’s west parking ramp for reports of a disturbance.

One victim had sustained stab wounds, Buelow said, and walked into the hospital’s emergency room.

Based on the preliminary investigation the stabbing may have stemmed from an argument between a male suspect and a woman. A third party — the victim — attempted to intervene, Buelow said, and was stabbed possibly several times.

The injuries are not believed to be life threatening, he said.

Buelow said police do have a suspect in custody, but was unable to give further information as the investigation still is in its early stages and details could change.

