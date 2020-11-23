Cedar Rapids panel upholds firing of Officer Lucas Jones

CEDAR RAPIDS — Ousted Cedar Rapids Police Officer Lucas Jones will not be reinstated, the city’s Civil Service Commission agreed Monday after hearing his appeal earlier this fall.

The three-person commission, in a virtual meeting over Zoom, voted unanimously to deny Jones’ appeal and uphold the police department’s decision to terminate him rules violations.

Jones was fired June 18 after the department said an internal investigation revealed he had violated policy during a traffic stop on Oct. 30, 2016, and lied about it.

Jones became a lightning rod for the department after a different traffic stop two days later where he and motorist Jerime Mitchell got into an altercation that ended with Jones shooting Mitchell, paralyzing him.

In the Oct. 30, 2016, traffic stop at the heart of Jones’ termination, Jones had pulled over a Black woman in a Ford sport utility vehicle. A check of her record showed she had a suspended license.

But instead of arresting her and impounding the SUV, Jones opted to allow the woman’s father to pick up the vehicle.

Jones testified in September during a two-day hearing to appeal his termination that the woman had no outstanding arrest warrants or significant criminal history and he didn’t see her as a threat to the community.

The traffic stop, however, was called into question when Jones’ body-worn microphone cut out, making it impossible to hear what transpired during part of the stop. That raised the question of whether it malfunctioned or was deliberately shut off.

Roughly 36 hours later — in the early morning of Nov. 1, 2016 — Jones shot Mitchell in a stop near Coe College.

Authorities said Jones, who is white, stopped Mitchell, who is Black, after spotting a light out on the pickup truck’s license plate. A fight ensued and Mitchell got into his truck and drove away with Jones caught on the door. Jones shot Mitchell three times and he crashed.

Although police later said Mitchell was in possession of marijuana, a scale and cash, he was not charged. A grand jury looking into the shooting cleared Jones.

Jones’ body-worn microphone, however, did not record during the stop with Mitchell — much like it didn’t record two days earlier with that female driver.

Protesters — who took to the streets this summer after Minnesota man George Floyd was killed by police there — have called for Jones’ ouster.

The former officer asserts he was let go to appease protesters and city leaders and that, in effect, accusations leveled against him from the internal affairs investigation were a smoke screen.

Police Chief Wayne Jerman testified during the appeal hearing that Jones’ termination had nothing to do with the Mitchell case, and the department’s timeline says the investigation into Jones began well before Floyd’s death.

In February 2017, Mitchell and his wife, Bracken, sued Jones and the city, asserting the officer was negligent in his decision to stop Mitchell’s truck and in his handling of the incident by using excessive force. The Mitchells also claim the city was negligent in allowing Jones to continue as a police officer because it knows he has a “propensity toward violence” as an officer.

Jones and the city have denied the claims.

The trial is one of many stalled by the pandemic. Currently, the trial is set to begin April 19, but that date could change as the pandemic delayed months of jury trial and civil trials are less of a priority than criminal trials.

