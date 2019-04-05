Cedar Rapids Fire Department has a new fire chief

After nearly seven months of deliberation, the City of Cedar Rapids has selected an internal candidate to take the helm as the fire department’s new chief.

According to a news release, Cedar Rapids City Manager Jeff Pomeranz chose Gregory T. Smith to serve as the new chief for the City of Cedar Rapids.

“Greg has demonstrated exceptional leadership over his 24 years with the department, and I am confident in his ability to build on the department’s successes and lead the team in this new role,” Pomeranz said in the release. “Our Fire Department employees are passionate about the work they do to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our community.”

Smith is the fire department’s 14 chief. He was one of six candidates considered for the position after former Chief Mark English announced his retirement in September of last year after six months of medical leave.

Smith has been a member of the fire department for 24 years, serving in all ranks, most recently as assistant fire chief of operations, according to the release.

He has a Master’s Degree in public administration, completed the Executive Fire Officer Program through the National Fire Academy, and is a designated Chief Fire Officer through the Center for Public Safety Excellence. He has also worked as an adjunct instructor at Kirkwood Community College for nearly 20 years, conducting training in the areas of hazardous materials response, confined space rescue, OSHA safety, and in the entry-level fire program.

