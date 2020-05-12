Cedar Rapids man will take plea in deadly assault of Chris Bagley

CEDAR RAPIDS — A Cedar Rapids man, who started a fight with Chris Bagley and held him down while another man stabbed him to death, will plead next month for his part in the deadly assault.

Drew Wagner, 34, charged with first-degree murder, abuse of a corpse and obstruction of prosecution, will plead June 22 in Linn County District Court, according to a court document filed Tuesday.

Assistant Linn County Attorney Monica Slaughter said she couldn’t comment on the plea agreement at this time. She did say that the plea hearing would be in person.

Stewart Bagley, Chris Bagley’s father, said Tuesday that Slaughter talked to him and his family about the plea. He couldn’t comment on the details of the plea but said his family agreed to it.

An unsealed search warrant obtained by The Gazette Monday revealed more details of the attack on Chris Bagley 31, of Walker, on Dec. 14, 2018, by Wagner and Drew Blahnik, 32, also charged with first-degree murder, abuse of a corpse and obstruction of prosecution.

Paul Hoff, 40, of Cedar Rapids, is also charge with abuse of a corpse and obstruction of prosecution. Hoff is already serving a federal sentence for firearms and drugs.

The initial information of Bagley’s fatal stabbing over drug robberies became known during a federal drug hearing last year but the March 2019 search warrant shows how all three men told different versions of the incident.

Bagley, a husband and father of two, left home Dec. 13, 2018, with a woman his wife didn’t know and did not return. His buried body was recovered from 4069 Soutter Ave. SE, where Wagner had been living, on March 1, 2019.

At a federal court hearing in April 2019, authorities said Bagley was killed during a fight over drug robberies from Andrew Shaw, 31, of Cedar Rapids, a convicted large-scale marijuana trafficker, who is serving up to eight years in federal prison.

Shaw hasn’t been charged in Bagley’s death.

Bagley, Blahnik, Wagner and Hoff sold drugs for Shaw, according to testimony.

Hoff, according to the search warrant affidavit, said Bagley came to his trailer, 7100 Mount Vernon Rd., Lot 26, Dec. 14, 2018 and then Wagner and Blahnik came over when Wagner found out Bagley was there.

Wagner and Bagley got into a “heated discussion” about Bagley causing issues with a marijuana business involving Wagner and Shaw, according to the affidavit.

Wagner thought Bagley had been stealing drugs and money from different locations belonging to him or Shaw. Hoff said the argument started “calm” but escalated into a fight between Wagner and Bagley.

Blahnik was sitting on a stool watching until the physical fight ensued and then he pulled a knife from his waistband and stabbed Bagley once in his side. Wagner was behind Bagley with his arms around him and took him down on the floor of the trailer.

Blahnik tried to stab at Bagley again but cut Wagner in the hand, Hoff said. Blahnik then grabbed Bagley by his hair and stabbed him at least two more times in the neck, causing his death.

They used a tarp in the trailer to wrap up Bagley’s body, Hoff told investigators. Wagner went out and backed up his truck to the window on the back side of the trailer, and the body was taken out through window and placed in the truck bed. Hoff admitted he helped lift up the body.

Hoff said Blahnik and Wagner took the body to bury in Wagner’s yard, according to the affidavit.

Wagner, in his interview with investigators said Blahnik asked Wagner to take him to the trailer because Bagley owed Blahnik money.

Wagner admitted he started arguing with Bagley over drug and money robberies, which led to a fight.

While they were “wrestling,” Wagner saw a firearm in Bagley’s waistband. Then, “out of nowhere,” Blahnik began to stab Bagley. Wagner said he was cut on his left thumb by the knife.

Wagner first told authorities that Bagley could be buried on his property but later retracted that statement and said Bagley could be buried on Hoff’s property.

Blahnik, in his interview, said the fight was over a gun that one bought from the other and money was owed. Wagner tried to give Bagley a “chance out” of the dispute, but Bagley pushed him and the fight started.

Wagner then yelled “gun, gun,” as Bagley was reaching toward his back pocket, Blahnik told investigators. He “protected” Wagner and stabbed Bagley because Bagley had reached for a gun.

Federal investigators last year said Hoff told them there wasn’t a gun.

A trial is set for Blahnik July 6, but that date likely will be reset because he is asking the court to move his trial out of Linn County.

If convicted of first-degree murder, Blahnik faces life in prison without the parole.

Wagner will likely plead to lesser or amended charges.

Hoff, if convicted, faces up to seven years. His trial is set for Aug. 17.

